WHITE TOWNSHIP
An Indiana area teenager suffered what was described by state police as a suspected minor injury but declined medical transport after a two-vehicle crash at 12:51 a.m. Sept. 12 on Medlar Drive.
In a news release issued over this past weekend, troopers said the crash involved vehicles driven by Elaine I. Corbin-Mason, 19, of Indiana, and Gisselle Marte, 20, also of Indiana.
Troopers said Corbin-Mason was the only person reportedly injured. They said two other Indiana area residents were passengers in her vehicle.