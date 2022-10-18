Accidents slide

LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY

State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, said a pickup truck driven by Albert L. Shearer, 79, of Avonmore, rear-ended a sport utility vehicle driven by Maylee G. Bates, 20, of Saltsburg, at 5:57 p.m. Saturday along state Route 286 just east of Brett Lane.