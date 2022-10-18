LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police at Troop A, Kiski Valley, said a pickup truck driven by Albert L. Shearer, 79, of Avonmore, rear-ended a sport utility vehicle driven by Maylee G. Bates, 20, of Saltsburg, at 5:57 p.m. Saturday along state Route 286 just east of Brett Lane.
Neither driver was injured. Shearer told state police he had the sun in his eyes and did not see Bates’ vehicle before the collision.
State police said Shearer was cited for driving too close to Bates. Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak is awaiting a plea from Shearer in the matter.