BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police Department responded to two vehicle crashes on Tuesday.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 2:51 am
BLAIRSVILLE
Blairsville Borough Police Department responded to two vehicle crashes on Tuesday.
The first occurred at or about 7:43 a.m. along Indiana Avenue.
Police said Blake Davis, of Blairsville, lost control of his vehicle while he was negotiating a curve and it went into an embankment. Officers said Davis was not injured, but his vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Police responded at or about 12:49 p.m. to another crash at the intersection of East Market Street and Cornell Avenue.
Police said Roseann Ferguson, of Blairsville, was traveling east on East Market Street and was stopped in order to make a left turn onto Cornell Avenue, when a vehicle operated by Judith Lenz, of Blairsville, passed Ferguson’s vehicle on the driver’s side, sideswiping Ferguson’s vehicle.
Responding officers said there were no injuries reported and both drivers were able to remove their vehicles away from the scene.
