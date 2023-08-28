BANKS TOWNSHIP
BANKS TOWNSHIP
Pennsylvania state police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, cited Jason North, 47, of Punxsutawney, with four summary traffic violations after North crashed his vehicle at approximately 9:56 a.m. Friday along Millstone Road.
North was traveling east along Millstone Road in his 2014 Dodge Ram when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a fence, police said. North left the scene before troopers arrived. Police said no injuries were reported as a result of the accident.
Troopers cited North with summary counts of driving on the right side of the roadway, driving on roadways laned for traffic, prohibiting text-based communications and accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch is currently awaiting North’s plea.
