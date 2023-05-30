BELL TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney charged Amego Firster-Hanes, 36, of Mahaffey, with five traffic violations after she drove her vehicle through someone’s yard and struck a house at approximately 4:54 p.m. Thursday, May 25, along Route 219, just north of Carmel Drive, according to police.
Firster-Hanes was traveling south on Route 219 when she left the roadway and drove her 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee approximately 300 feet through a yard before striking a house, police claim.
She fled the scene in her vehicle, driving south along Route 219, police claim.
As of Friday, the court is awaiting Firster-Hanes’ plea before Magisterial District Judge James Brian Glass.
