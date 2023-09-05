INDIANA BOROUGH
A vehicle accident occurred at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, along the 100 block of South 4th Street, according to Indiana Borough Police.
Police said the operator of a 2019 blue Ford Edge was traveling south along the 100 block of South 4th Street approaching the intersection at Church Street when the operator of a 2010 silver Jeep Patriot traveling south along South 4th Street hit the rear end of the Ford Edge. The operator of the Ford Edge had two juvenile passengers, police said.
The accident took place at a slow speed at a clearly posted stop sign, police claim. No investigation was conducted, police said.
