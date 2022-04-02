EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
Two motorists escaped injury in a rear-end crash on Route 56 at the on-ramp to the westbound lanes of Route 22 on March 28 at 4:15 p.m., according to state police.
Police said Pamela N. Costlow, 39, of Phoenix, Ariz., was driving a Ford Econoline E350 eastbound on Route 56, and John J. Jones, 22, of Vintondale, was operating a trailer when Costlow slowed down for a flashing yellow light.
Troopers said Jones hit his brakes to try to avoid a crash, but rear-ended Costlow’s vehicle. State police said both drivers were wearing seat belts.