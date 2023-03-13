YOUNG TOWNSHIP
State police at Punxsutawney charged a 26-year-old Dayton woman for following another vehicle too closely after a two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:58 p.m. Thursday at the intersection between Route 119 and Yates Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Variable clouds with snow showers. High 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: March 13, 2023 @ 3:10 am
YOUNG TOWNSHIP
State police at Punxsutawney charged a 26-year-old Dayton woman for following another vehicle too closely after a two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:58 p.m. Thursday at the intersection between Route 119 and Yates Road.
The woman was traveling north on Route 119 when she drove her 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee into the rear-end of a 2011 Mercedes-Benz, driven by a 42-year-old Clearfield man who stopped to turn left onto Yates Road, police said.
The Jeep sustained disabling damage to the front of the vehicle, and the Mercedes-Benz sustained disabling damage to the back of the vehicle. Neither driver was injured as a result of the accident, police said.
B & J Service Towing towed the Jeep from the scene, and Zimmerman Towing towed the Mercedes-Benz from the scene.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.