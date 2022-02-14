DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police out of Kiski Valley responded to a two-vehicle crash at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of South Bank Street and West Fourth Avenue.
Upon arrival, it was found that a Jeep Liberty driven by a 34-year-old female from Derry and a Toyota Tundra driven by a 39-year-old male from Derry had failed to yield to a stop sign.
The report did not list the damage to the vehicles, but both were towed from the scene by Danser’s towing. No injuries were reported and both operators were cited for failing to yield after stopping at a posted stop sign. Court documents for the citations are not available.