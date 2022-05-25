BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police are continuing an investigation into a two-vehicle crash on May 10 at 11:26 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Pine Ridge Road.
Troop A, Indiana, officers said Shakur M. Pickett, 25, of Philadelphia, was eastbound in the left lane of Route 22 when he attempted to change lanes and his vehicle struck a pickup truck driven by Michael P. Teeter, 47, of Johnstown.
State police said Pickett continued traveling off the right south side of the roadway, striking a ditch and eventually a tree approximately 200 feet off the roadway.
Teeter was not injured, but troopers said Pickett was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance with minor injuries to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Troopers said charges against Pickett are pending lab results.