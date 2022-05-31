BELL TOWNSHIP
Charles Letosky, 64, of Bradenville, crashed his tractor-trailer at 9:41 a.m. May 27 along Route 286 West, according to state police in the Kiski Valley.
Letosky drove off the right lane of the road and struck a guide rail, traveling against the rail for approximately 150 feet until the truck overturned on its side partially down an embankment. The impact pushed a large section of the guide rail over, leaving a large section of the roadway’s shoulder damaged, according to police.
The tractor-trailer, which was fully loaded with stone, spilled its cargo over the embankment. Letosky was able to free himself from the vehicle, suffering a small abrasion on his left forearm, according to police.
Bell Township and Slickville volunteer fire departments, Lifestat Ambulance, PennDOT and Lander’s Towing assisted at the scene.