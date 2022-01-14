BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police said four people suffered what were believed to be minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 6:17 p.m. Monday along Old Route 119 near Club Lane.
Troopers said a Chevrolet Trax driven by Jessica D. Lytton, 28, of Seward, was approaching that intersection and was braking before making a left turn from Old Route 119 to Club Lane when it was struck by a Chevrolet Impala driven by Carmen A. Fonzo, 60, of Cooperstown, Venango County.
The impact caused Lytton’s vehicle to roll over on its side.
State police said both vehicles incurred disabling damage and had to be towed.
Lytton was taken by Citizen Care Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center, while paramedics treated Fonzo at the scene. Two children in Lytton’s vehicle, a 15-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy, were reported to have also suffered minor injuries.