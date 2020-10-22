WHITE TOWNSHIP
A 19-year-old Commodore woman was injured in a fiery, single-car crash Tuesday evening east of Indiana.
State police said the woman was traveling alone in a Mazda 3 that ran off Airport Road and hit a concrete airport obstruction light stanchion at about 9:30 p.m. The car then overturned and caught fire just west of Hood School Road.
Indiana volunteer firefighters freed the woman from the car, Citizens’ Ambulance paramedics took her to Indiana Regional Medical Center, and a medical helicopter transferred her to West Penn Hospital for treatment of severe burns and other injuries, police said. Troopers at the Indiana station did not release the driver’s name and had no other medical information.