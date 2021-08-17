BRUSH VALLEY TOWNSHIP
Four people escaped injury in a three-vehicle crash Saturday at 2:30 p.m. along Route 56 south of Spruce Hollow Road.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a vehicle operated by Lisa A. Zayac, 46, of Homer City, was making a left turn from the eastbound lane when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Patricia Moser, 67, of Indiana.
The impact caused Zayac’s vehicle to cross into the westbound lane and strike a vehicle driven by Leonard M. Smith, 73, of Shelocta. Troopers said Smith had a passenger, Janet E. Smith, also 73, of Shelocta.
Troopers said all three vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Route 119 Auto.