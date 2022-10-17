DERRY TOWNSHIP
A 27-year-old Indiana male hit a deer at 9:51 p.m. Thursday along Route 217 North, south of Gray Station Road, Pennsylvania state police at Kiski Valley claim.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
A 27-year-old Indiana male hit a deer at 9:51 p.m. Thursday along Route 217 North, south of Gray Station Road, Pennsylvania state police at Kiski Valley claim.
While heading home from work, the Indiana male observed a deer in his lane of travel and slowed down his vehicle to avoid contact, according to police. The Indiana male told police that the deer moved into the front right side of his 2020 Toyota Tacoma, causing an impact, police said.
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Police at Kiski Valley charged a 65-year-old Bradenville man with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance after he side-swiped a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with his 2001 Silverado at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection between Route 982 and High Street, police claim.
None of the drivers involved were injured as a result of the accident, but the Bradenville male was transported to Latrobe Hospital by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, police claim.
Police said that charges against the Bradenville male are pending blood results.
