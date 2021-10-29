YOUNG TOWNSHIP
State police said a car driven by Carianne N. Savage, 24, of Pittsburgh, was impacted by a deer that suddenly emerged onto Route 286 Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.
Troopers said Savage was not injured, but her car was disabled.
