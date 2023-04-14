OLIVER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Pennsylvania State Police at Troop C, Punxsutawney, cited a 24-year-old Saltsburg woman for driving at unsafe speeds after she crashed her vehicle into another vehicle at 2:46 p.m. Monday along Route 36.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 1:19 am
Police said the woman was traveling north along Route 36 at a speed too fast for conditions. The driver hit her breaks to slow down her 2021 Toyota RAV4 after she noticed a 2020 Honda CRV stopped to make a left turn onto River Road.
The Honda was being driven by a 30-year-old Worthville woman who had a 1-year-old passenger on board.
The Saltsburg woman struck the Honda, causing heavy front-end damage to the Toyota and heavy rear-end damage to the Honda.
No injuries were reported at the time of the crash, police said. The Worthville woman was able to drive her vehicle from the scene, while the other vehicle was towed.
