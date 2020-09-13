YOUNG TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney said a Honda Element driven by Joshua I. Smith, 18, of Punxsutawney, was struck going through the intersection of Route 119 at Alliance Drive on Thursday at 1:49 p.m. by a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Denise E. Sunderlin, 64, of Mahaffey, Clearfield County.
State police said both vehicles were disabled in the crash.
Neither driver was injured, nor was a passenger in Smith’s vehicle, a 17-year-old girl from Indiana who was not identified by state police.
The matter remains under investigation.