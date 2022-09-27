PLUMCREEK TWP., ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a Rural Valley man suffered what was believed to be a minor injury after a crash involving his all-terrain vehicle on Aug. 13 at 2:13 a.m. on Colonial Road.
Updated: September 27, 2022 @ 5:40 am
Troopers said Ryan J. Heffelfinger, 36, was eastbound in the right-hand lane on Colonial Road when he lost control of the ATV. It hit an embankment and rolled as Heffelfinger tried to negotiate a left-hand curve.
State police said the ATV was damaged but was drivable after the crash.
