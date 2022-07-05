BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
Charles Sharp, 73, of Reynoldsville, backed out of Sharps Auto Sales in his 2005 Chevrolet and hit the rear end of a 2018 Dodge Ram parked alongside the northbound lane of Route 36 at 12:56 p.m. Friday, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
Sharp said he did not see the Dodge Ram prior to backing out, according to state police. Both vehicles sustained functional damage to their rear ends.
Both vehicle operators told police they sustained no injuries as a result of the crash, according to state police.
Sharp received a traffic citation for limitations on backing out.
Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock is awaiting a plea from Sharp.