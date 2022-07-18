BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A 2019 Kenworth Northwest T800W semitruck with a 14-foot-10 load struck a Verizon utility line, causing it to split, at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday at 15489 Route 36, while traveling northbound on Colonel Drake Highway, in Bell Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Punxsutawney.
The vehicle did not sustain any damage, but the load sustained minimal damage from the utility line, according to police. No injuries occurred due to the crash.
Verizon workers arrived on scene at approximately 5:32 p.m. for repairs.
The vehicle operator was not found at fault for the crash because his load was lower than what the utility line’s height should have been. There were no road closures resulting from the crash, according to police.