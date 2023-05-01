PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
PERRY TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
A 39-year-old Timblin male sustained suspected serious injuries after crashing his 2007 Toyota Yaris into a utility pole at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday along Route 536, according to Pennsylvania state police at Punxsutawney.
The driver was traveling westbound on Route 536 when he lost control of his vehicle, sliding approximately 100 feet into a utility pole on the westbound side of the roadway.
The vehicle came to a final rest facing west against the utility pole, according to police. The vehicle operator sustained suspected serious injuries and was transported by Stat Medevac to UPMC Altoona. The driver’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Brosius Towing.
Police were assisted at the scene by the Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS, Brosius Towing and Stat Medevac.
