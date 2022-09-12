DERRY TOWNSHIP
Updated: September 12, 2022 @ 6:23 am
DERRY TOWNSHIP
Pennsylvania state police at Kiski Valley charged Candyce Walters, 29, of Derry, with damaging an unattended vehicle and failing to provide information at 1:30 a.m. Friday along Fannie Lane.
Walters backed her 2013 Ford F-150 out of a parking spot and into a 2020 Chevrolet Spark before driving away from the scene, according to police. Police said video surveillance shows Walters operating the vehicle, exiting the vehicle, walking back into Blair’s Tavern, then leaving the tavern and driving away without providing any information.
Walters is awaiting plea for both charges.
