EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a sport utility vehicle driven by Brian C. Long, 52, of Homer City, went out of control during a snow storm at 4:32 p.m. Monday on Route 56, north of Shellbark Road, and struck a pickup truck headed in the opposite direction.
Troopers said neither Long nor the truck driver, Bryan T. Farney, 40, of Saxonburg, were injured, but both vehicles were disabled and had to be towed.
State police said Long was cited for driving too fast and not staying in his lane.
Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting pleas from Long in that case.