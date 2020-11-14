WHITE TOWNSHIP
Jacob Kelly, 22, of Indiana, attempted to pass another vehicle while driving south on Fulton Run Road near Moretti Road and went out of control Thursday at 2:49 p.m., state police at Indiana reported.
Kelly struck a ditch on the right side of the road, then went across both lanes of traffic, striking a mail box and a fire hydrant. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest about 50 yards off the left hand side of the road.
No injuries were reported in this accident.