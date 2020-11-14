ACCIDENTS slide

WHITE TOWNSHIP

Jacob Kelly, 22, of Indiana, attempted to pass another vehicle while driving south on Fulton Run Road near Moretti Road and went out of control Thursday at 2:49 p.m., state police at Indiana reported.

Kelly struck a ditch on the right side of the road, then went across both lanes of traffic, striking a mail box and a fire hydrant. The vehicle then overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest about 50 yards off the left hand side of the road.

No injuries were reported in this accident.

