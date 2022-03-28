BLACKLICK TOWNSHIP
On Friday at 2:46 a.m., state police Troop A, Indiana, Patrol Unit members were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash along the 3000 block of state Route 217.State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the vehicle was found to have crashed into a utility pole and the operator, a 22 year-old Blairsville man, was found to be under the influence of marijuana.
Greenfield said the man subsequently was taken into custody and transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he submitted to a blood test.
The matter is being investigated by Trooper Antonio Motta and charges are pending laboratory results.