WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
On Monday at 2:20 p.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, a car driven by a 58-year-old New Florence man was southbound on Muir Road when it failed to maintain its lane of travel while negotiating a right curve and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Rebecca D. Stutzman, 45, of Seward.
Troopers said both vehicles sustained disabling damage and had to be towed.
Stutzman was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of what was termed an injury of unknown severity. The New Florence man, whose name was not released by state police, was taken to IRMC for a blood draw as well as treatment of what was reported to be a minor injury.
State police said the incident remains under investigation. Troopers said Clyde Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.