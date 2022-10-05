BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a car driven by Raji O. Sulaiman, 29, of Lima, Ohio, was struck by a pickup truck driven by Roger A. Mitchell, 61, of Black Lick, on Sept. 20 at 1:13 p.m. along U.S. Route 119 South at its intersection with Main Street.
Troopers said Sulaiman failed to stop at a solid red signal and his car was struck by Mitchell’s Truck.
Both vehicles incurred disabling damage and were towed away by Len’s Auto Service.
CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Julian C. Shultz, 18, of Heilwood, escaped injury when his car ran over a deer, causing him to lose control and strike garden blocks off of Route 553 about a quarter-mile east of Swamp Road on Oct. 1 at 7:48 p.m.
Troopers said Sabo’s Towing towed Shultz’s vehicle away while Cherryhill Township volunteer firefighters assisted with traffic control.
PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a vehicle driven by Michael P. Vincent, 68, of Murrysville, struck a deer on Route 210 on Sept. 20 at 6;50 a.m.
Vincent’s vehicle then traveled into a nearby service station parking lot. Vincent was not injured.