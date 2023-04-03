BURRELL TOWNSHIP
BURRELL TOWNSHIP
A 43-year-old Josephine female struck a deer at 4:06 a.m. Thursday, March 30, along Route 22 West, just west of Cornell Road, according to Pennsylvania state police at Indiana.
The driver was traveling in the right lane on Route 22 West when a deer jumped onto the roadway in front of her 2017 Hyundai Tucson, according to police. The driver was unable to avoid the deer and struck the deer with the front portion of her vehicle.
The vehicle came to final rest on the right side of the roadway, according to police. The driver was uninjured.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
An unknown vehicle struck a 2004 Ford F-250 SuperCab that was legally parked on Six Flat Extension, approximately 50 feet west of South Main Street, at 12 a.m. Saturday, March 18, according to police.
No injuries were reported, police claim.
