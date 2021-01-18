EAST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a vehicle driven by Regis F. Biller, 61, of Mt. Pleasant, went out of control on the snow and slush covered Route 22 near the Route 56 Armagh exit Saturday at 2:40 p.m.
Troopers said the Subaru Outback went up an embankment then came back down and landed on its roof, requiring it to be towed from the scene.
They said Biller and his passenger, Joe P. Biller, 35, of Mt. Pleasant, were not injured.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
Occupants of two vehicles escaped serious injury in a crash Saturday at 10:25 a.m. on South Sixth Street at Ferguson Road.
State police at Indiana said David C. Harman, 28, of New Florence, made a left turn in front of a vehicle driven by Devon C. Myers, 64, of Marion Center, striking Myers’ vehicle and sending it out of control.
Troopers said Myers’ vehicle struck a utility pole. They said Myers suffered a minor leg injury but refused treatment at the scene.
CENTER TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said a pickup truck was pulling into a parking lot along Locust Street shortly before 9:30 a.m. Saturday when the driver’s foot became caught on the gas pedal and the vehicle struck the building at 110 Locust St., causing damage to the door, small deck and siding.
Troopers said the driver and the owner of the building already had exchanged information before state police arrived.
They said the driver, who was not identified in the accident report, was wearing his seat belt, was not injured, and was able to drive his vehicle from the scene.