CLYMER
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision Saturday at 8:04 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth and Sherman streets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision Saturday at 8:04 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth and Sherman streets.
Clymer Borough Police Department said a black Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Benjamin Jon Strollo, 26, of Nicktown, Cambria County, collided with a tan Honda Civic, which had to be towed from the scene.
Police said both vehicles were northbound on Sixth Street, and Strollo attempted to make a U-turn and failed to see the other vehicle behind him, leading to the collision.
Clymer police said a citation was filed through Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch’s office, charging Strollo with summary offenses. Welch is awaiting a plea from Strollo in the matter.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.