SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
State police in the Kiski Valley said Martha L. Valore, 88, of Slickville, was injured when her car traveled off Main Street (County Road) just east of its intersection with Indiana Avenue and sheared two utility poles.
Troopers said Valore was taken by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Regional Hospital with an injury of unknown severity following the 11:27 a.m. crash Sunday.
Slickville, Forbes Road, Saltsburg, Bell Township and Delmont volunteer firefighters were called to deal with live power lines downed by the crash. Lifestat Ambulance also assisted at the scene and Henry’s Towing was called to tow away Valore’s car.
NEW ALEXANDRIA, WESTMORELAND CO.
Three drivers escaped injury in a crash at 2:24 p.m. Friday on Route 981 near its intersection with West Main Street.
State police in the Kiski Valley identified the drivers as Diane L. Scott-Thomas, 54, of New Alexandria, Robert D. Taylor, 44, of New Florence, and Andrea N. Bach, 44, of Murrysville.
Zachary A. Shafer, 33, of Bolivar, was a passenger in Taylor’s vehicle.
State police said New Alexandria and Crabtree volunteer firefighters assisted at the scene.