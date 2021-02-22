ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an unknown vehicle struck a mailbox at a residence at 954 Ben Franklin Road on Friday at 7:43 a.m.
Troopers said the vehicle was eastbound on Ben Franklin Road when it went off the highway and struck the mailbox. They said the driver then drove off.
CLYMER
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:21 p.m. on Franklin Street near Sixth Street.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, identified the drivers involved as Candace D. Santichen, 26, of Patton; T. M. Robinson-Felix, 46, of Commodore; and Tammie M. Bash- Wilson, 45, of Dixonville.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a pickup truck driven by John L. Williams, 26, of Indiana, struck three deer on Route 271 on Saturday at 11:10 p.m. Troopers said Williams was not injured.
RAYBURN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said two drivers escaped injury after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 1:47 p.m. on Route 85 just east of Main Street. Troopers said a car driven by Kelsea L. McConnell, 22, of Rural Valley, struck a car driven by Amy P. Welch, 42, of Crafton, Allegheny County, as Welch was slowing for a vehicle turning.
Troopers said Welch could drive from the scene but Mike’s Towing was called to deal with McConnell’s car.
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said a Jeep driven by Elizabeth Boyer, 21, of Nu Mine, went out of control on Route 85 shortly before 11 a.m. Monday and went up onto an embankment west of Greendale Road.
Troopers said the vehicle ended up in a ditch.
Boyer and a passenger were treated for minor injuries at the scene by emergency medical personnel from Kittanning Hose Company Number 6.