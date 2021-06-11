SOUTH BEND TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
A 56-year-old Shelocta motorist, Barry L. Wolfe, told state police at Kittanning that an unknown vehicle drove on the wrong side of Girty Road, forcing him to go over an embankment and strike several small trees and branches.
What state police described as a phantom vehicle continued southbound on Girty Road.
Wolfe was not injured in the accident reported Thursday at 7:15 a.m.
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
Two vehicles were involved in an accident Tuesday at 8:26 a.m. on Parkwood Road.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said one vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from Parkwood to Hickory Road while the other vehicle was negotiating a left curve on Parkwood Road near the intersection with Hickory.
Troopers said there was minimal damage to the vehicles.
They said the drivers, neither of whom were identified, were wearing seat belts and escaped injury.