GLEN CAMPBELL
An unknown vehicle, believed to be a 2007-2010 Chevrolet Silverado with a diesel engine, struck a utility trailer parked in front of a garage at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday along Route 286 East, according to Pennsylvania State police at Punxsutawney.
The unknown vehicle, which should have front end damage to its passenger side and is missing a grille, fled west along Route 286, according to police. State police at Punxsutawney ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information contact them at (814) 938-0510 using reference No. PA 2022-572042.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
James Hill, 42, of Delmont, lost control of his vehicle and struck the embankment on the right side of the highway and rolled over at 2:42 p.m. Friday along Route 210, according to state police at Punxsutawney.
The vehicle, a 2004 Audi A6, sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported, according to police. State police at Punxsutawney were assisted on scene by Jefferson County EMS, Brosius Towing and the Lindsey Fire Department.