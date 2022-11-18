State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Kyle J. Brennan, 30, of Johnstown, was westbound on state Route 56 at 6:54 a.m. Thursday when it ran off the roadway and struck the embankment on the north side berm, losing both front and rear tires in the process.
The crash happened 377 feet south of Oneida Mine Road. Troopers said Brennan was not injured.
State police said Brennan was cited for driving at an unsafe speed. Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee is awaiting a plea on that charge and one of driving off of roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said an 11-year-old male driver of a Suzuki 160 Quad Runner all-terrain vehicle was seriously injured when his vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Equinox sport utility vehicle driven by Michelle F. Ferrington, 47, of McIntyre, on Nov. 10 at 6:15 p.m. along Church Street.
Troopers said it was suspected that the young driver sustained a serious injury. He was transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to a hospital. Ferrington was not injured.
State police said the ATV sustained disabling damage to its handle bars, while the SUV sustained minor damage to its hood, grill and front bumper.