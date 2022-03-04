CENTER TOWNSHIP
State police identified the driver of a motorcycle that crashed Wednesday along Route 286 just west of Ream Road as Zachariah M. Green, 21, of Ebensburg.
Troopers said Green was eastbound on Route 286 around 7:45 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a left curve and struck a guide rail on the right side of the roadway.
State police said the motorcycle came to final rest underneath the guide rail.
Green incurred what authorities believed to be a serious injury and was flown to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
BELL TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police said Samuel J. Nolan, 38, of Avonmore, and a passenger escaped injury when Nolan’s truck went off Route 819 south of Saint James Church Road and struck an embankment Feb. 23 at 9:16 a.m.
The truck went back onto the roadway and rolled over, winding up in a nearby yard.
Troopers said Nolan was cited for driving at an unsafe speed. Washington Township, Westmoreland County, Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak is awaiting a plea in the case.