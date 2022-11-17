INDIANA
On Tuesday at 2:31 p.m., Indiana Borough Police Department said, an International Tractor Trailer operated by Tyease Smith, of Cleveland, Ohio, struck the corner of a building along North Foundry and Philadelphia streets.
Responding officers said there was damage to an external fan/exhaust port when the rig struck the building.
Police said there were no injuries and the tractor trailer was not towed.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
On Oct. 29 at 5:04 a.m. on Route 85 a quarter-mile from Margaret Road, a sport utility vehicle driven by Elaine B. Jones, 62, of Yatesboro, went off the roadway and struck a utility pole before winding up in a ditch, according to state police at Troop D, Kittanning.
Troopers said Jones was not injured but was cited for a traffic violation.
HARMAR TOWNSHIP, ALLEGHENY COUNTY
A 6-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman from Spring Church, Armstrong County, were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on Nov. 6 at 1:11 p.m. on state Route 28 nearly a mile south of Guys Run Road.
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a pickup truck driven by Kenneth Danto, 53, of Pittsburgh, collided with vehicles driven by Melissa A. Hloznik, 51, of Tarentum, Allegheny County, Daniel L. George Jr., 32, of Spring Church, and Harold P. Asay, 64, of Freeport, Armstrong County.
None of the drivers were reported to be injured, nor a passenger in Asay’s vehicle, but two passengers in George’s vehicle were taken by Parkview Volunteer Fire Department ambulance to Pittsburgh hospitals with possible injuries.
The girl went to Children’s Hospital while the woman, Caitlin N. George, 32, went to Allegheny General Hospital.
State police said Danto was cited for driving at an unsafe speed.
