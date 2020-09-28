ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP
State police at Indiana said an Indiana area couple was flown to UPMC Presbyterian with what were suspected to be serious injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Thursday at 7:52 a.m. on Route 422 at its intersection with Trim Tree Road.
Troopers said Larry G. Lockard, 80, had an apparent medical condition and lost control of his car, which impacted the rear of a tractor-trailer operated by Cody L. Cramer, 33, of Indiana, hit a guard rail, then also rear-ended a parked, unoccupied school bus.
State police said Lockard was traveling with Mary B. Lockard, 81, and said Cramer was not injured.
At last report, state police said the couple was listed in stable condition.
BANKS TOWNSHIP
State police at Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Saturday at 8:58 a.m. on Hemlock Lake Road at its intersection with Johnsonburg Road.
Troopers said a Jeep driven by Beverly A. Gaston, 78, of Rossiter, first stopped at a properly posted stop sign, then started to cross the intersection and was struck by a pickup truck driven by Harold N. Bartlebaugh Jr., 49, of Glen Campbell.
State police said there was disabling damage to Gaston’s vehicle but only minor damage to Bartlebaugh’s vehicle.