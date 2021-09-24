YOUNG TOWNSHIP
One person was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center and two others also may have been injured in a two-vehicle accident Sunday at 1:41 p.m. on Route 286 West at Valley Road.
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said one of the drivers, Helen M. Fisher, 86, of Avonmore, Westmoreland County, sustained what was suspected to be a minor injury, while her passenger, a 14-year-old boy from Clarksburg, also suffered a possible injury, but neither were hospitalized.
The other driver, Ray D. Walsh, 59, of Saltsburg, was not reported to be injured, but troopers said his passenger, Martha S. Goss, 61, of Saltsburg, suffered a possible injury and was transported to IRMC by Lifestat Ambulance.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
No injuries were reported and both vehicles were said to be drivable after a two-vehicle crash along Oakland Avenue near High Street on Sept. 17 at 3:49 p.m.
State police did not identify any of the participants. A report from Troop A, Indiana, said one vehicle was attempting to turn off Oakland Avenue (Route 286) into Martin’s Plaza, when it failed to yield the right of way to a second vehicle.
wState police at Troop A, Indiana, said a vehicle was backing up in the parking lot of Strongstown General Store, at 14345 Ben Franklin Highway, when it struck a diesel pump, causing minor damage to the pump.
The crash was reported Saturday at 4:51 p.m. The driver was not identified.