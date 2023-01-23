HENDERSON TOWNSHIP, Jefferson County
Pennsylvania State Police at Punxsutawney cited Chantz McCloskey, 20, of Williamsport, for traffic violations after police found him at fault for a vehicle crash that occurred at 7:50 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, along Route 410 South, a couple hundred feet South of Branch Road.
McCloskey was traveling southbound on Route 410 when he lost control of his 1997 Toyota RAV4 on a snow-covered roadway, causing the rear end of his vehicle to spin outward, police claimed. The vehicle’s right front bumper then struck an embankment on the right side of the roadway, causing the vehicle to slide sideways and roll onto its driver side. The vehicle spun 360 degrees on its driver side for approximately 40 feet before coming to a final rest facing southwest blocking the south lane of travel, police claimed.
The vehicle’s airbag was not deployed, but the driver, who was wearing his seat belt, was not injured, police said.
The vehicle was towed from the scene. Route 410 was partially closed in the southbound direction for approximately 20 minutes after the crash. Traffic was not detoured, police said.
The Big Run and Sykesville fire departments assisted at the scene.
As of Saturday, Magisterial District Court 54-3-02 is awaiting McCloskey’s plea.