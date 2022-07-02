BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two motorists escaped injury in a crash on Thursday at 1:51 p.m. along Resort Plaza Drive.
Troopers said Robert W. Kinney, 84, of Blairsville, failed to see a vehicle operated by Mary L. Troxell, 80, of Blairsville, and his vehicle struck hers.
State police said Kinney was cited for an improper left turn. Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea in the case.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
State police in the Kiski Valley said a deer jumped from the berm of Route 217 into the path of a car driven by Barbara A. Gaiardo, 61, of Ligonier, on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Troopers said the animal jumped into the driver’s side front windshield, but Gaiardo was wearing her seat belt and was not injured.
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
State police in the Kiski Valley said Anna M. Leasure, 34, of Saltsburg, became distracted as she drove east on Route 22 on Monday at 7:12 a.m. and ran into a tractor operated by Andrew J. Davidovich, 74, of Mt. Pleasant.
Neither driver was injured. State police said Leasure was cited for driving at an unsafe speed and Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak is awaiting her plea in that case.