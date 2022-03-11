INDIANA
Indiana Borough Police Department said someone struck and damaged a gray Toyota Camry as it was parked in a space along the 200 block of South 10th Street between 8 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 am. Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121.
APOLLO, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said no injuries were reported when a car driven by Russell M. Hoak, 43, of Shelocta, struck another driven by Michelle Waszkiewicz, 33, of Apollo, as he was backing up onto a roadway in the vicinity of Day Alley on Sunday at 7:12 p.m.
Troopers said Waszkiewicz and a 4-year-old passenger left the scene without exchanging information, but both vehicles were driveable.