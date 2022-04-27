LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
An ambulance driver escaped injury when his LifeStat Ambulance vehicle was struck on Saturday at 6:27 a.m. by a pickup truck at the juncture of Routes 286 and 981.
State police in the Kiski Valley said the truck was driven by Phillip B. Riggle, 28, of Jeannette, who also was unhurt.
Troopers said he was northbound on Route 981 as the ambulance approached driven by Casey J. McGee, 30, of Clymer, and was negotiating the curve to enter onto Route 286.
State police said Riggle failed to observe a stop sign and his truck struck the ambulance.
LifeStat Ambulance, Avonmore Volunteer Fire Department and Watt’s Truck Center assisted at the crash scene.
Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
State police in the Kiski Valley are looking for a hit-run driver whose vehicle struck a parked truck on March 27 at 4:58 p.m. along Pandora Road.
Troopers said the hit-run motorist also struck multiple mailboxes prior to striking the truck parked in front of a residence.
State police said the driver backed up after hitting the truck and fled north on Pandora Road without providing any information.
Anyone with details is asked to call state police at (724) 697-5780.