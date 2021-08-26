COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
Two motorists and a passenger escaped injury in a two-vehicle accident on Aug. 16 at 8:53 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 839 and 85.
State police at Kittanning said a truck driven by James E. Marshall, 71, of Beyer, Indiana County, was making a left turn off Route 839 when it was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Weston P. Repola, 22, of Millvale, Allegheny County.
Riding with Marshall was Cynthia L. Marshall, 70, of Beyer. Rural Valley Fire Department and Mike’s Towing assisted at the scene.
CHEST TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY
State police at Punxsutawney said a car eastbound on Five Points Road went off the road, traveled 200 feet down an embankment, struck a tree and overturned on Tuesday at 7:41 a.m.
The car incurred disabling damage. The driver, a 17-year-old male, is believed to have suffered a serious injury and was taken by Hastings Area Ambulance to Altoona Hospital.
Smitty’s Towing and Hastings and Westover firefighters also assisted at the scene.