COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Kittanning said a dirt bike operated by Michael R. Johns, 36, of Rural Valley, failed to negotiate a curve on Margaret Road and wound up in the western berm of the roadway, around 7:26 p.m. June 12.
Troopers said Johns admitted to “drinking a few” but not remembering any details of the crash, which left him with visible injuries to his head and arms. He was transported by Kittanning Hose Co. No. 6 EMS to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
The matter remains under investigation.
o o o
State police at Kittanning said a car driven by Ezeck J. Olinger, 18, of Dayton, was northbound on Route 839 on June 30 at 3:38 p.m. when it went out of control on the wet roadway and crashed into a mailbox and a ditch.
Olinger was not injured.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND COUNTY
State police in the Kiski Valley said one driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign where Routes 981 and 286 meet, while another was cited for improper use of child safety seats, in a crash June 30 at 9:57 p.m.
Troopers said both drivers, Cassandra Liscsak, 46, of Indiana, and Abigail M. McKnight, 26, of Saltsburg, were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Forbes Hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.
A 7-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy also were examined by Mutual Aid Ambulance crews.
Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak is awaiting a plea from Liscsak on careless driving charges and McKnight on a citation for improper use of restraint systems.
o o o
State police in the Kiski Valley said Bryan E. McDonald, 29, of Latrobe, was cited for failure to observe the stop sign on Pump Station Road at its intersection with Route 981, when his pickup truck struck a car driven by James R. Turk, 85, of Saltsburg, at 9:43 p.m. on June 29.
State police said McDonald was not injured but Turk and one of two passengers in his car were treated at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance.
Washington Township (Westmoreland County) Magisterial District Judge Jason Buczak is awaiting a plea from McDonald.