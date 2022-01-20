BELL TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY
State police said Margaret-Ann F. McCrillis, 22, of Punxsutawney, was traveling too fast for conditions when her Toyota Matrix went out of control on U.S. Route 119 Monday at 4:08 p.m.
Troopers said her vehicle struck the guide rail on the left side of the roadway and sustained minor damage.
Troopers said Jefferson County EMS took McCrillis to Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries.
A passenger in her vehicle, Ryely J. Nadeau, 22, of Punxsutawney, was not injured.
Big Run Fire Department also assisted at the scene. Troopers said McCrillis was cited for driving at an unsafe speed and operating a vehicle without an official inspection sticker.