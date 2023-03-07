WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two trucks were involved in a crash of mirrors on Friday at 12:54 p.m. along College Lodge Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
WHITE TOWNSHIP
State police at Troop A, Indiana, said two trucks were involved in a crash of mirrors on Friday at 12:54 p.m. along College Lodge Road.
Troopers said drivers Russell G. Crane, 51, and Michael A. Duchon, 63, both from the Indiana area, escaped injury. as did three other individuals from Indiana, Bolivar and Shelocta who were passengers in Duchon’s vehicle.
ooo
While state police from Troop A, Indiana, were investigating one crash along a rain-slick Oakland Avenue at an intersection with an unnamed street on Friday at 2:55 p.m., a second crash took place.
Troopers said a Chrysler Sebring that had been instructed to go through an intersection was struck by a Toyota Camry that left a parking lot without being instructed to do so.
Minor damage was reported to both vehicles. The driver of the Camry said she was following a traffic signal and did not see a trooper instructing the other vehicle to move through the intersection.
No charges were listed in the state police report.
COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a car collided with a van on Route 85 at its intersection with White Oak Road on Thursday at 6:31 a.m., injuring both drivers.
Troopers said Steven R. Kovach, 61, of Rural Valley, was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to a helicopter which flew him to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. State police said he had what was suspected to be a serious injury.
Meanwhile, van driver Jasper J. Davidson, 55, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, refused treatment for what was suspected to be a minor injury.
Troopers said Kovach was stopped on White Oak Road while Davidson’s van with nine passengers was traveling east on Route 85. State police said Kovach turned into the path of the van, which could not stop before a collision that disabled both vehicles.
State police said Kovach would be cited for a traffic violation.
GREEN TOWNSHIP
On Friday at 3:17 p.m., state police at Troop A, Indiana, said, A 17-year-old female driver from Northern Cambria escaped injury when her sport utility vehicle went out of control and ventured off state Route 580 into a guide rail, after which it crossed both lanes of the highway and up an embankment, where it overturned.
Troopers said the vehicle incurred disabling damage. A traffic violation filed against the teenage driver was withdrawn.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.