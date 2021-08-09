DERRY TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
State police in the Kiski Valley said a car driven by Cheryl E. Boback, 78, of Portage, Cambria County, failed to yield the right of way along Route 22 at Rushwood Road and collided with a pickup truck driven by Nicholas T. Knight, 21, of Force, Elk County, at 1:50 a.m. July 28.
Boback suffered what troopers said was a suspected minor injury and was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. Knight was examined at the scene for what troopers also described as a suspected minor injury, but refused medical treatment.
LOYALHANNA TOWNSHIP, WESTMORELAND CO.
State police in the Kiski Valley said a car driven by Richard J. Miller, 27, of Saltsburg, failed to negotiate a left curve on Route 981 just west of Robinson Road, went off the road, rolled over and struck a fence.
Troopers said Miller was transported following the 7:28 p.m. July 25 crash with a suspected serious injury by Murrysville Medic One to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
NORTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
State police at Punxsutawney said Kelsey J. Painter, 27, of Punxsutawney, escaped injury at 8:43 p.m. Friday when her car, which was northbound on Juneau Road half a mile from its intersection with Route 119, crossed the opposing lane and entered a ditch.
Troopers said Painter then overcorrected first to the right then to the left and hit an embankment, causing her vehicle to rollover. Troopers said she was evaluated by Jefferson County EMS, her car was removed by Brocious Towing, and Perry Township Volunteer Fire Company assisted with traffic control.