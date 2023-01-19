BURRELL TOWNSHIP
A Homer City woman was taken by Citizens’ Ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown with what state police at Troop A, Indiana, termed a “suspected minor injury” in a two-vehicle crash Monday at 12:10 p.m. on Old William Penn Highway.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Madalyn G. Gauntner, 21, of Indiana, crossed the double yellow line near the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue and was struck head on by a vehicle driven by Michelle L. Plummer, 52, of Homer City. State police said both drivers sustained what were believed to be minor injuries but Gauntner declined to be taken to a hospital. She was cited for driving on the wrong side of the roadway and Blairsville Magisterial District Judge Robert Steele Bell Sr. is awaiting a plea in the matter.
PLUMCREEK Twp., ARMSTRONG COunty
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a pickup truck rear-ended another vehicle on Jan. 13 at about 3:13 p.m. on U.S. Route 422 just west of Coalbank Road.
Troopers said truck driver Daniel J. Kramer, 22, of Rossiter, Indiana County, was not injured, while driver Michael A. Snow Jr., 30, of Butler, suffered a possible injury but was not hospitalized. State police said Kramer was cited for driving at an unsafe speed. Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting a plea in the matter.
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said Michael A. Cornish, 44, of Dayton, faces multiple charges after a hit-run incident on Saturday at 10 p.m. on Kittanning Avenue about half a mile east of Banjo Road.
Troopers said Cornish drove off the roadway at a high rate of speed and hit a tree, then left the vehicle after bringing it to a halt some 20 feet down the road. Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland is awaiting pleas in the matter.
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, ARMSTRONG COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, are continuing an investigation into a two-vehicle crash on Franklin Hill Road West of state Route 268 on Jan. 12 at 3:58 p.m., that put a Rural Valley man in UPMC Presbyterian and a Cheswick, Allegheny County, man and his passenger in UPMC Mercy.
Troopers said Brett J. Cogley, 37, of Rural Valley, hit a traffic sign, then crossed the double yellow lines and hit head on a vehicle driven by Christopher M. Ditzel, 39, of Cheswick.
Ditzel’s passenger was identified as Michelle L. Matichko, 43, of Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County. Troopers said Ditzel stopped as Cogley approached but could not avoid a collision.
BRACKENRIDGE, ALLEGHENY COUNTY
State police at Troop D, Kittanning, said a Rural Valley woman was distracted while texting and crashed her vehicle into an unoccupied parked vehicle along Morgan Street at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Sunday.
Troopers said Nikisha M. Stroupe, 34, and two children, ages 11 and 2, escaped injury. State police said Stroupe was cited for texting while driving and Brackenridge Magisterial District Judge Carolyn S. Bendel is awaiting a plea in the matter.